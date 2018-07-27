David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images

Josh Okogie Has Declared Himself A Vikings Fan

by Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager

Digital Content Manager

Posted: Jul 27, 2018

On Thursday afternoon, Wolves rookie Josh Okogie visited the Minnesota Vikings at training camp.

It’s cool to see Okogie get entrenched in the local sports scene.

Last season, Wolves All-Star guard Jimmy Butler visited U.S. Bank Stadium and hung out with Everson Griffen.

On Thursday, Okogie was kind of all over the place. And in a great PR move from Okogie, he declared the Vikings his new team.

“The Vikings are my new team now,” said Okogie via Vikings.com. “They had a terrific playoff run last year, which gives me even more reason to [root for] them. But I’m going to like them regardless, because it’s my new home city.”

