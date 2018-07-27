Josh Okogie Has Declared Himself A Vikings Fan

On Thursday afternoon, Wolves rookie Josh Okogie visited the Minnesota Vikings at training camp.

It’s cool to see Okogie get entrenched in the local sports scene.

Last season, Wolves All-Star guard Jimmy Butler visited U.S. Bank Stadium and hung out with Everson Griffen.

On Thursday, Okogie was kind of all over the place. And in a great PR move from Okogie, he declared the Vikings his new team.

“The Vikings are my new team now,” said Okogie via Vikings.com. “They had a terrific playoff run last year, which gives me even more reason to [root for] them. But I’m going to like them regardless, because it’s my new home city.”

Special thank you to the @Vikings for having me and their training camp this afternoon! World class program and I’m excited for this upcoming season. #SKOL pic.twitter.com/MLFxMVHVvD — Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) July 27, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves first round draft pick Josh Okogie met Vikings first round draft pick Mike Hughes at #Vikings Training Camp. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/Wd77dGyjEK — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) July 26, 2018