Josh Okogie Shows His Potential In Victory Over Pacers

On Monday night, Wolves fans got a glimpse of just how good of a player Josh Okogie could become.

After Andrew Wiggins went down with a thigh injury, Okogie played 24 minutes, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Though he didn’t shoot particularly well from the floor, Okogie brought an energy and tenacity that was critical in the team’s victory. He took good shots, made excellent reads on defense and showed a speed and strength both in the open floor and at the rim that illustrates how much higher his ceiling could be than many thought coming into the draft.

The most important thing about Okogie’s game wasn’t his final stat line but rather the way he carried out his business on the court. He stayed focused and didn’t let misses or makes affect the way he played. That’s huge for a rookie.

“I just like the way he persevered through it,” said coach Tom Thibodeau after the game. “I thought the spirit of the team was strong. His teammates were encouraging him to shoot and he just kept playing, which I think is important.”

Thibodeau has been stressing that the most important thing to him is the quality of shots. If a player takes a good shot and it doesn’t go in, they’re not going to immediately get pulled. It’s a credit to Thibodeau that he gave Okogie enough of a leash to play through some of his misses, and it’s a credit to Okogie that he’s worked hard enough to earn his coach’s trust so early in the season.

Okogie’s play wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his teammates. Okogie has obviously developed a bond with teammate Taj Gibson, who has been very encouraging with the young guard on the floor. Both are hard workers and very intelligent players, so it makes sense that they have a connection. Though they play different positions, Gibson and Okogie are on the floor for similar reasons—defense and rebounding. When Thibodeau put Okogie into the game, the Wolves guards were getting beat for too many rebounds. An excellent rebounder at his position, Okogie quickly worked to shore up that weakness.

“When Coach put me in late in the first, he told me ‘I need you to go out there and get rebounds’, so my focus coming in was just to help even out and give us the positive edge in the rebounding game. I was able to snag a couple and just kind of got us going,” said Okogie. “From Jimmy to Jeff to Derrick to everybody, just giving me that confidence to go out there. They always have my back. If I miss an assignment or don’t know a play on offense, (they’re) constantly telling me what to do. Just gives me that confidence to go out and use all my energy on the team and try to get stops.”

And get stops he did. Okogie’s activity on the defensive end of the floor led to three steals and many disrupted plays. He showed great chemistry with the rest of the Wolves’ backup guards, and excelled in a three-guard lineup playing with Tyus Jones, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Toliver and Gorgui Dieng. That group played great defense and pushed the ball hard on the break, leading to quite a few transition opportunities.

“The thing about Josh is for a rookie there’s a very strong defensive component to his game,” said Thibodeau. “As he figures out the NBA game and learns some players better and what the teams are trying to do, I think the sky’s the limit for him defensively.”

Okogie definitely has work to do. He needs to work on his dribble moves and grow his understanding of the offense. There were a few plays he let slip away because he wasn’t expecting a pass or let his defender predict what he was going to do. But for having played just his second NBA game, Okogie is in great shape. It will be exciting to watch him develop.