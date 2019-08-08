Josh Okogie Scores 18 For Nigeria In Exhibition vs. Canada

Fresh off of participating in Summer League, Timberwolves wing Josh Okogie is back on the court.

Okogie is playing for the Nigerian National Team, something he takes immense pride in.

Nigeria played Canada in an exhibition on Wednesday night. While Canada beat the inexperienced Nigeria team 96-87, Okogie finished with a team-high 18 points.

You can replay the game here.

Okogie was up to his old tricks, throwing down this monster slam on a little hesitation move to the basket.

The two teams will play another exhibition game on Friday in Winnipeg. We don’t have the exact link for that yet, but it will likely be on the SportsCanada.TV YouTube page. We’ll pass that long when we know more.

Nigeria will play its first round of FIBA World Cup play on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Russia.