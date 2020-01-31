Josh Okogie to Represent Timberwolves in 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA announced that Minnesota Timberwolves sophomore Josh Okogie has been selected to represent the team in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Okogie will make his second-straight appearance on Team World.

In his second NBA season, Okogie is averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 45 games. In the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars, Okogie scored 13 points, on 6-of-10 from the field and added four rebounds and four assists as Team USA defeated Team World 161-144.

Since the format changed to Team USA versus Team World, Okogie joins Andrew Wiggins (2015 & 2016), Gorgui Dieng (2015), Zach Lavine (2015 & 2016), Shabazz Muhammad (2015) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016 & 2017) as Timberwolves players to participate in the game. With Okogie’s selection, it marks the fifth appearance in the last six contests by at least one Timberwolves player.

For the sixth consecutive year, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. The game will be televised live by TNT on February 14th at 9 p.m. ET and will also be available on the Watch TNT App and on TNT Overtime. In addition, ESPN Radio will broadcast the event from United Center, with audio also available on the ESPN app. MTN DEW ICE maintains its role as title partner for the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Challenge for the third consecutive year.

The NBA’s assistant coaches chose the rosters for the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Challenge, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. Coaches selected four guards, four frontcourt players and two players at either position group for each team. They also picked a minimum of three first-year players and three second-year players for each team.