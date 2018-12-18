Josh Okogie Had An Absolutely Insane 2 Minutes Against The Kings

Timberwolves fans love Josh Okogie.

When watching him play for two minutes, it’s easy to see why. Especially if those two minutes were in the second quarter in Monday night’s game at Target Center against the Kings.

At the 8:35 mark, we see Okogie steal a pass and throwing it DOWN on the other end. Less than 30 seconds later, the rookie swats Troy Williams. And right after that, he helps run the break and dishes to Gorgui Dieng for the slam.

Still not enough? Fine. A minute later, he gets a full-court pass from Tyus Jones, pumps and lays it in.

Wow. Really? You’re still not happy? Less than two minutes after Okogie’s initial dunk, he yams it on Williams (sorry) after Jones hits him on the back door cut.

Josh Okogie in the 2nd quarter. Dear sweet mother of Zeus pic.twitter.com/xO9VoChKDG — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) December 18, 2018

Energy and effort are fun.

In related news, Josh Okogie is fun.