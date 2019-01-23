Josh Okogie Continues To Look Like An Absolute Steal, Posts Career High In Phoenix

The more and more you watch Josh Okogie, the more and more you want him on the basketball team you cheer for.

Luckily, since you’re on Timberwolves.com, you likely cheer for the Timberwolves and (spoiler alert), Okogie plays for the Timberwolves.

Okogie was drafted 20th overall by the Wolves in the 2018 draft, and so far, he looks like a steal. He’s a lock-down defender who has the potential to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

There is also promise offensively and he showed that on Tuesday night against the Suns in a 118-91 win in Phoenix.

Okogie finished with a career-high 21 points in just 24 minutes, shooting 7-for-11 from the field, 4-for-7 from deep and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. He also added five rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Josh Okogie scores a career-high 21 PTS (4 made threes) for the @Timberwolves in Phoenix. #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/zPT0blHzT6 — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) January 23, 2019

After the lottery, it’s tough to find rotational players in the draft, especially early on. The Wolves appeared to have found that in Okogie, plus a little bit more.