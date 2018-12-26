Josh Okogie Brought Plenty Of Christmas Joy With Surprise Trip

Timberwolves rookie Josh Okogie has given the Timberwolves plenty of gifts early in his rookie season. Hustle on defense. Huge dunks. All of the energy.

But even more important than being a good basketball player, Okogie is also a very good person.

And at age 20, he just gets it, which is rare.

The Timberwolves were off on Christmas Eve a night after beating the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Okogie used that opportunity to surprise his family in Georgia wearing a Santa outfit. He was there to give presents to his family and see the birth of his brother’s first child.

A heartwarming video that’ll make you smile. And as Okogie points out, he made the video himself, which makes it that much more awesome.