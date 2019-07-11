Jordan McLaughlin Has Been The Steady Hand The Wolves Need In Summer League

Heading into 2019 Summer League, there were plenty of names on the Timberwolves roster that stood out, including Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop and Naz Reid.

One player who might have gone under the radar is point guard Jordan McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is a small point guard at 6’1, 185 pounds, but he uses that to his advantage, slipping into pockets to collapse the defense.

So far in Summer League, McLaughlin has been the steady hand that’s helped lead the Wolves to a 4-0 record. His numbers don’t jump off the page. He’s averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Solid, not spectacular. But McLaughlin passes the eye test and makes the right basketball plays.

It’s not a surprise to Summer League coach Pablo Prigioni, who was a fan of the former USC point guard in mini camp last week.

“I told Jordan, to me, he can be one of the best point guards in Summer League,” Prigioni said after Wednesday’s win over the Heat. “To me, the best point guard is not the guy who scores 30 or triple-doubles or super numbers. To be the best point guard, it’s a point guard that can run the team with using his head, making smart decisions . . . He does all those things.”

It’s that type of confidence that has helped McLaughlin make a name for himself in Las Vegas around other NBA teams.

“He tells me every game to control the pace,” McLaughlin said. “He told me during our little mini training camp to just control the game. Be vocal, tell guys where to be. Just control the pace.”

McLaughlin finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in Wednesday’s comeback win over the Heat. He shot an efficient 7-for-12 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.

He’s a big reason why the Wolves will be in an eight-team tournament that starts Saturday for the Summer League championship.

Don’t let his size fool you. McLaughlin has plenty to offer.