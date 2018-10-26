Jimmy Butler To Start vs. Bucks

After being considered a game-time decision, Jimmy Butler (illness) will play and start for the Timberwolves on Friday night as they host the Bucks.

Butler is averaging 24.8 points and a league-leading 3.8 steals per game this season.

It was announced earlier that Andrew Wiggins (right thigh contusion) will not play.

Minnesota's starting lineup will be Jeff Teague, Josh Okogie, Butler, Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.