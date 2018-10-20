Jimmy Butler To Rest Saturday at Mavericks

Jimmy Butler (precautionary rest) will not play in the Wolves' game in Dallas on Saturday night. The Wolves are making sure to bring Butler along slowly after he missed much of the preseason so they will be giving him the game off on the second night of an early season road back-to-back.

Butler scored 33 points on 10-of-12 shooting last night to go along with seven rebounds and four steals. On the season he is averaging 28 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.