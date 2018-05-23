Jimmy Butler Named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Jimmy Butler has been named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the NBA announced earlier today. This is the fourth such honor of Butler’s career as he earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2014, 2015 and 2016 with the Chicago Bulls.

In his seventh NBA season and first with Minnesota, Butler finished the 2017-18 campaign ranked 15th in scoring (22.2 ppg), 29th in assists (4.9 apg) and 4th in steals (a career-best 1.97 spg) while adding 5.3 rpg in 36.7 mpg (3rd in the NBA). Butler, 28, started 59 games, with the Wolves going 37-22 (.627) in those contests. The Tomball, Texas native shot a career-high 47.4% from the field, 35.0% (70-for-200) from three-point distance and 85.4% from the FT line, the latter figure good for 25th in the league. Named a Western Conference All-Star Reserve for the fourth time in his career, Butler finished the season with a defensive rating of 105.1, which led the Wolves among players to have appeared in 10+ games.