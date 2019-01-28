Jerryd Bayless Has Been Solid For Wolves As Injury Bug Continues To Bite

When a team is missing its top three point guards along with an All-Defensive wing, you don’t expect that team to be competitive.

Thanks to players like Jerryd Bayless, that hasn’t been the case for the Wolves.

Minnesota has been without Derrick Rose for 10 of the last 18 games, Jeff Teague for four-straight games, Tyus Jones for six-straight games and Robert Covington for 13-straight games.

Bayless has helped ease the pain, along with fellow veteran Luol Deng. Bayless has played more than 20 minutes in five-straight games and the Wolves are 3-2 in that stretch. In the six games he’s appeared in prior to this recent stretch, Bayless played in just 9.6 minutes per contest.

And while the opportunity has arrived due to injuries, Bayless is still thankful that he's found a way on the court, and performed quite well.

“It means a lot. Honestly, it’s been a tough couple years for me, realistically,” Bayless said after Sunday’s game against the Jazz. “This is the first time I’ve really played in a long time, got a chance. To really play. I’m just really thankful for that.”

In the last five games, Bayless has averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the 3-point line on 6.8 attempts per game.

He’s coming off of the best performance of the season, putting up 19 points, six assists and three rebounds while shooting 6-for-13 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep in 36 minutes. It was actually the most he’s scored since March 7, 2016 as a member of the Bucks. He's got plenty more left in the tank.

Jerryd Bayless with 19 points & 6 assists for Wolves tonight. Most he's scored since March 7, 2016. pic.twitter.com/EKY3MydhFg — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 28, 2019

“I’m not 40. I’m 30, so I’m not that old,” Bayless joked. “I’m ready. I’ve been ready. I’m just waiting for the opportunity. This league is interesting when it comes to a situation like this. (It’s a) flip of a switch. You just have to be ready when it comes.”

At first glance, Bayless might have been an afterthought in the 76ers and Wolves trade earlier this season. But he’s proven to be very valuable for a team that just needs a ball handler right now and he's been much more than that.

The Wolves will get reinforcements back sooner rather than later, but having a veteran and a pro like Bayless ready has helped the Wolves stay above water during a tough stretch.