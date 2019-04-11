Jeff Teague Medical Update

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced guard Jeff Teague underwent a successful debridement of his left ankle. The operation was performed yesterday by Dr. David Porter at the Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Further updates as to Teague’s progress will be issued when appropriate.

Teague appeared in 42 games for the Wolves this season, averaging 12.1 points and a career-best 8.2 assists in 30.1 minutes per contest.