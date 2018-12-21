Jeff Teague Injury Update

Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague has missed the last two games with a left ankle injury.

He'll be out for a bit longer. Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Friday's shootaround before taking on the Spurs that Teague will miss another 7-10 days per Alan Horton.

Thibs says Jeff Teague (left ankle) will be out another week to 10 days. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) December 21, 2018

The Wolves have six games in the next 10 days.

Teague is averaging 11.6 points and a career-high 8.3 assists per game this season.

With Teague sidelined, we can expect Derrick Rose to start. In eight starts, Rose is averaging 26.3 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from the 3-point line.