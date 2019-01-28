Jazz Overpower Shorthanded Wolves

Despite an incredible night from Andrew Wiggins and some hot shooting from Jerryd Bayless and Luol Deng, the Wolves couldn’t muster up enough production on offense to overcome the Jazz and on Sunday night and took a 125-111 loss. The Wolves hung with the Jazz for three courters, but Utah turned on the jets in the fourth, outscoring the Wolves 35-26 in the period to get the win.

Wiggins finished with 35 points and added four assists, three rebounds and three steals. He also shot 56.5 percent from the field. This loss is not on him. To be perfectly honest, this loss isn’t really on anyone—Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 with seven assists and six rebounds and three blocks, Bayless lit it up for 19 points and four three-pointers and the Wolves got a good contribution from Luol Deng off the bench. If there’s a bone to be picked it’s that the Wolves couldn’t get enough production from the rest of their bench, but with four rotation players on the shelf it’s hard not to be sympathetic.

Deng and Bayless put on a clinic tonight from deep, going a combined 7-for-10 from beyond the arc. Their efforts helped the Wolves put together one of their best three-point shooting outings of the season, hitting 17-of-36 threes.

Getting that type of production from those two is awesome, but you’d love to see that production come off the bench. It’s hard to generate a lot of production when you’re down your three top point guards and your starting small forward. The lack of ball-handlers was a killer tonight as the Wolves turned the ball over 16 times. Unfortunately, injuries have hit the Wolves at a bad time. The loss drops them to two games below .500 and while the playoffs are still very much within striking distance, back-to-back losses against a divisional opponent isn’t awesome.

we are fully aware of the blizzard outside, but... IT'S A GOSH DARN SOAKING WET RAINSTORM INSIDE HERE (unfortunately the rain is also falling on the other side, too) pic.twitter.com/eqALxW7KjJ — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 28, 2019

However, the Wolves don’t need to panic yet. They have some winnable games coming up against the Grizzlies and Magic, and the Wolves always play the Nuggets tough despite Denver’s superior record. The Wolves have the ability to get back on track and as some of their injured guys start to return, that mission will only get easier. For now, they just need to buckle up and do what they can—with players like Bayless and Deng playing like they are, that’s certainly doable.

The Wolves’ next game is home against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.