Jarrett Culver Has Found His Shooting Touch Since Trade Deadline

One of the most impressive players since the trade deadline for the Timberwolves is one of the few players who were on the roster prior to Feb. 6.

Jarrett Culver, like most rookies, has had his good and bad moments during his rookie season.

But in 11 games since the trade deadline, it’s been mostly all good for the 2019 No. 6 pick out of Texas Tech. Culver has looked more comfortable and decisive with his new teammates. His efficiency tells the story.

I believe @DaneMooreNBA hit on this a bit yesterday, but to add on. . . Jarrett Culver in 49 games before trade deadline: 38.6 FG%, 27.2 3P% Jarrett Culver in 11 games after trade deadline: 46.5 FG%, 42.9 3P% pic.twitter.com/pp9xihUI1n — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 5, 2020

Players like D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley have been fun to watch grow together, but Culver’s development is still incredibly crucial to this team. While his rookie season hasn’t been perfect, he’s continued to put in the work. Defensively, it seems he’s well on his way. Offensively, he’s finding his groove.

Why the improvements?

It certainly could just be a hot stretch. But I think it’s also fair to credit the spacing that improved shooters has given Culver to either shoot or drive – something Culver, or any member of the Wolves, didn’t really have prior to the deadline.

Culver’s improvement is something to watch over the last month of the 2019-20 NBA season.