Jarrett Culver Is Extremely Dedicated To Succeeding At The NBA Level

SG, Sophomore, Texas Tech

6’6.75’, 194 pounds

College Stats in 2018-19:

18.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.5 SPG, 46.1 FG%, 30.4 3P%, 70.7 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Culver is projected as a top-10 pick.

The Rundown:

Jarrett Culver can do a little bit of everything. But I’m really curious on how everything will translate to the next level.

As a scorer, Culver has a great feel for the game. He can create shots, but his shot selection and efficiency are somewhat alarming. His 46.1 field goal percent is fine, but the fact that he shot just 30.4 percent from the 3-point line is a concern. It’s worth noting, though, that as a freshman, he shot 38.2 percent from deep. So the hope is that his sophomore year was the outlier and not the other way around.

The good news is that Culver has been working on his 3-point shot while adjusting to the NBA 3-point line.

“I’m working on that a lot,” Culver said at the Combine in Chicago earlier in May. “I’ve been working on it my whole life. Right now, I’m getting adjusted to the 3-point line. Getting a lot of shots up. Repetition.”

He’s a solid midrange shooter, which isn’t a great shot to take, but if you can make them, so be it.

To me, Culver seems like a plug and play guy early with the right team. Asking him to be “the guy” early would be a mistake. That likely won’t be Culver’s role in the NBA. He has a solid feel for the game and moves well without the ball as a cutter. We want all these lottery picks to be future All-Stars. While that'd be great, it's not realistic. Spoiler: The NBA needs role players, too.

His first step won’t blow you away, but he’s sneaky quick and attacks out of the triple threat, which is a dream come true for any fundamentals coach. One concern is his handle. He got away with a loose handle at the college level. That won’t fly in the NBA.

He’s a willing passer and wants to make the right play. But he’s not a great passer when it comes to threading the needle. It’s hard to improve as a passer, especially at the NBA level when everything moves faster.

For his size, he’s a decent rebounder and will at least make an effort. You don’t average more than six rebounds a game by accident as a shooting guard.

He should be able to defend multiple positions, but he needs to add some upper-body strength. He’s not the quickest or most athletic defender, so he’ll need to rely on his basketball IQ, which is high.

More than anything, what excites me about Culver is his passion for the game and will to improve. For him, basketball is what it’s all about. Watch any interview of him and it’s clear quickly how much the game means to him. I think that means a lot.

“Just my love and passion for the game,” Culver said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to get better at and something I can continue to get better at.”