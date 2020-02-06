Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire James Johnson in Seven-Player, Three-Team Trade

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has acquired James Johnson from Miami in exchange for Gorgui Dieng as part of a seven-player, three-team trade involving the Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies.

Johnson, 32, has appeared in 620 regular season games in 11 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Miami, averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. In 18 games this season with the Heat, Johnson is averaging 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. He averaged a career-best 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds with Miami in 2016-17. The Cheyenne, Wyoming native was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NBA Draft.