Jake Layman Medical Update

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on forward Jake Layman:

Layman, who has missed the last 39 games while recovering from a sprained left toe originally suffered November 18 at Utah, underwent evaluations by multiple foot specialists. Following the assessments, Layman was given clearance today to begin practicing.

Layman will continue to be monitored closely by the Timberwolves medical staff as he progresses. He is expected to be re-evaluated in one week and further updates to his playing status will be updated as appropriate.