It Feels Like Tyler Herro Could Be A Perfect Fit In Today's NBA

SG, Kentucky, Freshman

6’6, 192 pounds

College Stats in 2018-19:

14 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 46.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%, 93.5 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Herro will be a first-round pick.

The Rundown:

As we’ve seen throughout the NBA playoffs, and especially the NBA Finals, shooting and spacing is the most-important thing for a team’s offense.

That’s good news for Tyler Herro, a guy who can really shoot the ball.

Shooting doesn’t necessarily mean a player will survive in the NBA, though. We’ve seen players like Nik Stauskas become a journeyman despite his ability to shoot.

The reason why you should believe in Herro to succeed is because he can do other things besides just shoot. He’s solid at the rim, even if he’s not the most explosive player and he has a good floater and midrange game as well. I don’t think he has the same skillset as someone like Kevin Huerter, but it’s a better comparison of his game considering he can score at all three levels.

He’s a smart passer and is a better playmaker than a lot of people think. He runs in transition, which leads to a lot of easy buckets.

That’s a promising thing for a player like Herro. A lot of his success comes from doing the little things, and a lot of the little things stem from effort.

He’s never going to guard the other team’s best player, but he works hard on the defensive side of the ball which is half the battle.

It was clear in Chicago at the Combine that Herro knows exactly what teams are looking for in his game.

“They just to know what I think I could bring to a team, obvious my spacing, my shooting, and my offensive skillset,” Herro said.

Herro might not ever be a star, but he can be a great complementary piece for a team to give star players space and he realizes that. Adjusting to being a role player doesn’t seem like it will be a problem for Herro even though he did have a 22 percent usage rate with Kentucky last season. He’ll never hit that number as a pro, and that’s OK with him.

“I think that’s one thing that teams need to build around their stars. Spacing to allow them to operate,” Herro said.