The Iowa Wolves Are Making Moves

Those who cover the Timberwolves and their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, received a slew of press releases on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

The Iowa Wolves, with first-year GM Todd Checovich leading the way, made four trades during G League Draft weekend.

Without mapping all the trades (it’s confusing), the two most notable players the Iowa Wolves added over the weekend were Hakim Warrick and Roddy Peters.

You probably recognize Warrick. The former Syracuse star was drafted 19th overall in the 2005 draft and played eight seasons in the NBA, most recently in 2012-13. Warrick (36) has been playing overseas since and now makes his return to the G League.

“He was a guy that we thought could come in and make an impact for us,” Checovich said. “He’ll provide a veteran presence and at the same time win games.”

Peters played last season at Nicholls State and averaged 19.7 points per game. Unlike Warrick, the Wolves have the long-term glasses on for Peters.

“Peters embodies a lot of things that we look for not only in Iowa but with the Timberwolves,” Checovich said. “He’s a combo guard. Got a lot of toughness. Can score the ball.”

Checovich has a challenge in front of him. The G League is an incredibly fluid league. It’s not so much about team building as it is culture building. He doesn’t know if Josh Okogie or Keita Bates-Diop will be down to join his team. He doesn’t know who could be claimed by another NBA team. There are a lot of unknowns.

“There’s a lot to it, but there’s also strategy and process that we go through,” Checovich said.

Familiarity helps Checovich. He’s been with the organization for the last five seasons, spending the last two seasons as the Manager of Basketball Operations for the Timberwolves, coordinating the team’s college scouting efforts prior to the NBA Draft.

“It’s very helpful,” Checovich said. “I was very familiar with a lot of the guys in the draft. The majority of them are rookies coming right out of college. I’ve scouted a lot of them.”

Up next is trimming the roster from 15 to 10 before the G League season opens up. That doesn’t count two-way players.

The Iowa Wolves open the season on Nov. 2 against Salt Lake City at Wells Fargo Arena.