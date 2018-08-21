Iowa Wolves Announce Local Player Tryouts in Des Moines and Minneapolis

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves, NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, announced two local tryout dates for the 2018-19 season to take place on Saturday, Sept. 15 at The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis, Minn. and Saturday, Sept. 22 at Kingdom Hoops Basketball in Des Moines, Iowa. Local player tryouts provide players the opportunity to showcase their talent to the Iowa Wolves basketball operations staff and compete for an invitation to Wolves training camp.

Tryouts for the Sept. 15 date in Minneapolis (600 Hennepin Ave. Suite 310, Minneapolis, Minn. 55403) will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The follow Saturday, tryouts will be held in Des Moines (6095 Industry Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50313) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interested participants may register for the event online at IAWolves.com. Doors will open 30 minutes in advance for same-day registration and player sign-in.

All prospective players interested in attending local player tryouts must submit the required paperwork, including registration, disclosure and release forms, prior to participating in player tryouts. All required forms and instructions to submit paperwork can be found at IAWolves.com. Participants must pay a non-refundable, registration fee of $150 before Friday, Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m. for the Minneapolis tryout and before Friday, Sept. 14 at 5:00 p.m. for the Des Moines tryout. Acceptable forms of payment include cashier’s check, money order or credit card. Cash will be accepted for walk-up participants the day of tryouts. Participants who sign up after the deadline must pay a non-refundable registration fee of $200. For any additional questions, please contact the Iowa Wolves front office at (515) 554-8550.

Past NBA G League player tryout participants include current NBA players Jonathan Simmons, David Nwaba and Alfonzo McKinnie. Last season, 49 local tryout players made opening day NBA G League rosters.

To download the Iowa Wolves Local Player Tryout packet, including all required paperwork, click here.