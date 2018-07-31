Iowa Wolves Announce Five-Year Lease Extension with Polk County and Spectra Venue Management

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves, NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, announced the team has agreed in principle with Polk County and Spectra to a five-year lease extension beginning with the 2018-19 NBA G League season. Polk County owns Wells Fargo Arena and contracts with Spectra to manage the facility on their behalf.

“We’re thrilled as an organization to extend our lease with Polk County and Wells Fargo Arena for another five seasons,” said Iowa Wolves President of Business Operations Ryan Grant. “Des Moines is one of the top cities in the country for minor league sports and we look forward to continue growing our relationship with the community.”

“We are truly excited to extend the Iowa Wolves’ lease agreement, keeping the organization in Des Moines and Wells Fargo Arena for another five years,” said Spectra’s Chris Connolly, General Manager of Wells Fargo Arena/Iowa Events Center.

On May 3, 2017, the Minnesota Timberwolves and NBA G League announced the final sale of majority ownership in the Iowa Energy to Glen Taylor. The rebranded Iowa Wolves played its first home game on Nov. 4, 2017, a 96-92 win at Wells Fargo Arena over the Lakeland Magic.

During the Wolves’ first season at Wells Fargo Arena, the team averaged 3,530 fans per game, ranking 5th in the NBA G League.

“The Iowa Wolves have brought a new and exciting brand of professional basketball to the city of Des Moines since the team’s inception,” said Angela Connolly, Chair Polk County Board of Supervisors. “We look forward to working with the Wolves to strengthen their ties and expand their pack within the community.”

Since becoming the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, four players have suited up for both the Timberwolves and Wolves: Justin Patton, Anthony Brown, Amile Jefferson and Marcus Georges-Hunt.

“The Des Moines community has been very supportive of the Iowa Wolves and it was important to secure the team’s future in the city,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “We look forward to continue growing both the Wolves and Timberwolves brands in Iowa for years to come.”

The Iowa Wolves 2018-19 season begins on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Wells Fargo Arena. The entirety of the 2018-19 season schedule, including opponents, dates and times, will be announced at a later date.

For more information, please contact the Wolves’ front office by calling (515) 564-8550 or by visiting iawolves.com.