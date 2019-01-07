Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders’ First Day Is Filled With Optimism

The Timberwolves practiced on Monday for the first time with Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders at the helm. Afterwards, several members of the organization addressed the media. Throughout everyone’s remarks there were a few common threads—respect for Tom Thibodeau and optimism about the future.

Wolves players and management have a ton of faith in Saunders. He has a long history with the organization that isn’t just limited to his father Flip Saunders’ legacy. Saunders was with the organization when the Wolves drafted Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. He has longstanding relationships with the team’s players. They respect him and are ready to go to battle with him.

“We’re excited for Ryan Saunders to have his chance as the coach,” said GM Scott Layden. “I think that he’s certainly a very talented coach, he’s someone who has been preparing for this his whole life, and certainly has had a great pedigree and resume to be at this point, and I’m excited to see what he’ll do because he’s a very enthusiastic coach and a very good communicator.”

Saunders doesn’t have as much experience as some other head coaches in the league, and at 32 years old he’ll be the youngest current head coach in the NBA, but as with everything else he has faced, Saunders is ready to accept the challenge.

“I think anything in life, you never know if you’re ready until you’re in the situation, but I have great support,” he said. “I’m somebody who tries to take things just day by day. I’ve learned that and I think that’s important, just with a mindset of daily improvement. That goes for players and that goes for myself.”

The transition and growth in his responsibilities will be made easier by Saunders’ closeness with the Wolves’ players.

“I’ve known Ryan for a long time. He’s the only coach that’s been here since my rookie year,” said Wiggins. “I trust him, I have a good relationship with him, I think he’s going to do a good job. You can talk to him, he’s not too much older than me, so I think we’re going to go in the right direction.”

“He’s very capable of doing this job, we all have confidence in him, a lot of confidence,” said Towns. “We’re ready to follow him, he’s our new captain and we got to follow him. We have a lot of good vets and he has a lot of support on his side.”

Saunders knows his players have his back, and the trust that they have placed in him means that he will work even harder to put them in positions to succeed. In Saunders, the Wolves have a leader who prioritizes communication and collaboration, something that will serve the team well.

“It’s a special relationship. Communication is extremely important within a relationship,” Saunders said. “I’m looking forward to growing that communication with these guys, because I really do think that if you can get guys to listen and be in touch with you they will be willing to do more for you out on that court.”

Going forward, Saunders has an opportunity to shape the direction of a franchise that has meant a great deal to him for a long time. Changes won’t be immediate, some things will continue as they were, some things will be different, but what is for sure is that Saunders will not be timid in his approach—he will do everything in his power to put his players in the best possible position to be competitive. This is his chance not only to be the guy making the final decisions, but to be the one listening to the great basketball minds that he is surrounded by every day.

“I want to be collaborative with things,” he said. “Moving forward you have ideas. You always have ideas when you’re not in the position of making decisions, so I get a chance to implement ideas. I have a lot of ideas, but you got to see what’s best for the team.”

The expectations for the Wolves remain the same. The team wants to be competitive and they want to fight for a playoff spot. There’s no reason to believe that isn’t a reasonable goal.

“Playoffs are always an aspiration for any team,” said Saunders. “My expectations are that these guys continue to come in and work and the results take care of themselves on the court.”

In that department, Saunders sets a great example—like Thibodeau before him, Saunders is an extremely hard worker, and he cares deeply about winning. That’s not lost on the players who will now be following his lead.

“He comes to work every day and works hard. He has a great positive energy with him every day. We’re confident in him and the biggest thing is that we’re a family,” said Towns. “We’re all going to help him out, not just the players but the coaching staff and everyone in this organization.”

Saunders may not be the most experienced, but he’s ready, and with the full support of the Wolves’ players and everyone from top to bottom in the organization, he’s ready to get back to what matters—playing winning basketball.