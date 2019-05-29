How High Is Ja Morant's Ceiling?

This piece does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

PG, Sophomore, Murray State

6’3, 175 pounds

College Stats in 2018-19:

33 games, 33 starts, 24.5 PPG, 10.0 APG, 5.7 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 49.9 FG%, 36.3 3P%, 81.3 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Morant is expected to go second overall, right behind Zion Williamson.

The Rundown:

Ja Morant is a human highlight reel. Seriously. He might be more fun to watch than Zion Williamson. And I mean that with all due respect to Sir Williamson, who will go first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Morant is smooth, incredibly quick and a fantastic passer. There are plenty of shades of Russell Westbrook in his game the way he can explode to the basket.

He was widely an unknown prospect after his freshman season at Murray State, but busted onto the scene as a sophomore, scoring 30 or more points six times and dishing out 10 or more assists in 19 games.

At the Combine in Chicago (Morant didn’t take part in testing, but was there for media availability and team meetings), Morant said his greatest strength was his passing and overall basketball IQ. He said he’d rather get teammates involved than scoring himself.

He’ll tell you passing is his greatest strength, and it might be, he’s also a fantastic scorer. The biggest concern right now with that is his weight. He’s slight, but he told us in Chicago that he’s working on his upper body strength heading into the draft to show teams he’s able to finish with contact throughout a long and grueling NBA season with plenty of grown men unafraid to give you bump at the rim.

While his shooting numbers look solid, there are some questions about his jump shot and how consistently he’ll be able to hit an outside shot at the next level. As we’re seeing in these NBA playoffs, shooting is everything. If he can figure out that jump shot, though, oh boy. Get excited. Give him space? He’ll hit the jumper, or you’ll open up a passing lane for him. Play him tight? You better have help defense.

Defensively, he had some lapses at Murray State. He’s athletic enough to make really nice plays defensively. It’s just about when he wants to turn it on.

Is there concern that he played at Murray State and not a major program? Maybe. For me, it’s not something that would keep me up at night if I'm a team positioned to take him, although I don't think scouts sleep very much regardless. He finished with 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists against Alabama, 28 points in the NCAA Tournament against Florida State, and 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Auburn.

Morant is going to struggle early in the NBA. That’s not exactly a bold prediction. It takes time for rookies, especially point guards, to catch on in the NBA.

In his first 20 games last season, Trae Young shot 24.1 percent from the 3-point line. Westbrook averaged 12.5 points through his first 20 games. Steph Curry failed to hit double digits in seven of his first 20 games.

Be patient. There’s plenty to like with Morant, but it will take time to put it all together.