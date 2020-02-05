Here's What You Need To Know About New Timberwolves Forward Juan Hernangomez

To say the Timberwolves were busy as the trade deadline approached would be quite the understatement.

On Wednesday, the Wolves announced their engagement in a four-team, 12-player trade with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks. The trade sent Robert Covington and Jordan Bell to Houston, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop to Denver while bringing former Nuggets Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt to Minnesota. The Wolves also received Brooklyn’s 2020 first-round pick and Evan Turner with both assets coming from Atlanta.

Kyle Ratke took a look at what the addition of Beasley could mean for the Wolves, and we’ll take a look at Hernangomez’s fit here.

First, the basics. Hernangomez, a power forward originally from Madrid who’s also known as Juancho, spent the first three and a half seasons of his career in Denver where he averaged 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a backup frontcourt player who earned just over 15 minutes per game.

So, what does that mean about his fit with the Wolves? Let’s dive a little deeper.

Two-Way Contributor

Before the 2016 draft, Hernangomez was advertised as a spot-up 3-point shooter who made regular basket cuts and could serve as a competent rim protector. Though he averaged less than two 3-point attempts in his rookie season, he shot 40.7 percent from deep. He has yet to eclipse that mark since his debut season but entering into a system in which 3-point shooting is a main pillar may allow Hernangomez to bump up both his 3-point attempts and accuracy.

Defensively, Hernangomez is considered a combo forward who can guard multiple positions. Although his overall defensive skills don’t stack up to those of seasoned, All-Defensive Covington, he should be better-suited to defend power forwards than Covington was.

Hernangomez should also able to help Karl-Anthony Towns on the boards and by creating space offensively.

Untapped Potential

The 2016 first-round draft pick (No. 15) is coming off the best season of his young career in which he averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and earned 25 of his 37 career starts for a 54-win Nuggets team that finished second in the Western Conference standings.

As a starter, Hernangomez averaged 10.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Those numbers dropped to 3.3 points (on 40.2 percent shooting from the field and 32.5 percent shooting from 3-point range), 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists when he came off the bench.

Despite his contributions, Denver never allotted Hernangomez 30 or more minutes in 21 of his 191 career games. His statistics in those games may make you question why he didn’t hit the 30-minute mark more often in Denver.

In the 19 games Henangomez received 30-39 minutes of playing time, he averaged 12.5 points per game and shot 47.1% from the field and 39.1% (36 makes of his 92 attempts) from beyond the arc. He also averaged. 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Those numbers improved in the two games the forward reached the 40-minute mark. In those games, he averaged 22.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 48.3% overall and 52.9% from deep.

Twenty-one games is a small sample size, but the way he produced when given a larger role, which will most likely be the case in Minnesota, has to excite the Wolves.

Locker Room Favorite

Up to this point, Hernangomez has spent the entirety of his career with one team. While with that one team, he became a favorite among his teammates.

As reported by The Athletic, Hernangomez built a strong bond with many of his teammates, especially All-Star center Nikola Jokic and his fellow members of the 2016 draft class, Beasley and Jamal Murray.

Forbes’ Joel Rush also described Hernangomez and Beasley as being “among the most crowd-energizing fan favorite players.”

You can never add too many good locker room guys to your roster, and Beasley and Hernangomez’s strong bond may ease their adjustment to Minnesota.

Beasley and Hernangomez’s first chance to play for the Wolves will come on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Wolves host the Clippers at 7 p.m. CT.