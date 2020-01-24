Har Mar Superstar Highlights Latest City Edition Night at Target Center

Minneapolis-St. Paul – As Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night, the team will wear the 2019-20 Nike City Edition uniform for the second time at Target Center. The MSP Nike City Edition uniform pays homage to the two cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, the diverse people and neighborhoods that makes the Twin Cities thrive, and the river that divides yet unites its residents.

The Cities Edition MSP Originals single game ticket package for tonight, which include a game night ticket and a Timberwolves Love Your Melon Beanie from locally owned Love Your Melon are sold out. Future ticket packages include the Feb. 21 game against the Boston Celtics which features a SotaStick t-shirt.

As part of the festivities surrounding the uniform unveil, there will be various elements throughout the game and arena that represent the Twin Cities.

At halftime, local legend Har Mar Superstar will perform as part of the team’s City Edition Halftime Music series, which celebrates the vibrant and eclectic music cultures of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Hailing from Minneapolis, Har Mar Superstar has traveled the world performing concerts on five continents over the past 25 years, performing with and opening for The Strokes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sia, Gossip and Lizzo. This year marks the release of the first album with his new band co-writer, Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog, Sweet Spirit), called Heart Bones.

Local artist Robert Robinson will be performing the national anthem. Robinson was born and raised on the North Side of Minneapolis and has toured the world as one of the country's premier gospel vocalists. He has performed with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Kenny Loggins, Bobby McFerrin, Barry Manilow, and many more.

Additionally, local chef Justin Sutherland will serve Swedish meatballs with potato purée, quick pickles and lingonberries in the Test Kitchen by David Fhima located in section 126. When Sutherland opened his first restaurant, the Handsome Hog in Lowertown, Saint Paul, he gained a reputation for excellence, noticed not only locally, but also nationally. Sutherland currently has six different restaurants in St. Paul and in July of 2019 in partnership with Tattersall Distilling, he launched his namesake Tattersall Signature Series Whiskey.

In addition to the MSP City Edition uniform, the Timberwolves paired up with Minneapolis and St. Paul-based clothing designers to create a first-of-its-kind collection of any NBA City Edition merchandise. Local designers including SotaStick, Northmade and Great Lakes Co., each created Timberwolves-inspired wearables which are currently on sale at brick and mortar and Timberwolves team stores.