Happy Halloween: Towns Rocking Two Pairs Of Creepy Kicks Vs. Jazz

Watch out Jazz, Karl-Anthony Towns might be showing his demonic side tonight.

During Wednesday’s game against Utah Towns will be rocking two pairs of Halloween-themed kicks. In the first half, he’ll wear shoes featuring Michael Meyers of the “Halloween” franchise, and in the second he’ll trot out a pair bearing the likeness of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the otherworldly menace from “It.” The shoes, customized by Kickstradomis, are the latest in a line of great specialty kicks that Towns has worn.

Hopefully Towns will channel the strength and speed of Mike Meyers and Pennywise without the lust for blood or murderous tendencies. With Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague both sitting tonight against the Jazz, Towns could be walking in Utah’s nightmares tonight.