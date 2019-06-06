A Growing Year For Jared Terrell

As we recap the 2018-19 Timberwolves season, our Kyle Ratke and Julian Andrews will be taking a look at each player on the roster and how we'll remember their season. We continue with guard Jared Terrell.

Terrell hooked on with the Wolves last summer after a solid career at Rhode Island. Terrell played for the Wolves in Summer League and he did enough to impress the team that it signed him to a two-way contract.

The guard only played in 14 games with the Wolves and averaged 2.2 points per game. It’s pretty unfair to look at his numbers at the NBA level and judge how his rookie season went.

Mainly, you have to look at how Terrell performed at the G League level. Terrell averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 39 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Those numbers don’t exactly scream that Terrell is ready for NBA minutes, but that’s what the G League is for, to develop players.

Terrell is in Minneapolis this offseason doing workouts with guys like Cam Reynolds, Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop and Mitch Creek.

We’ll see if Terrell is on the team’s Summer League team again this offseason. If so, we’ll see how his game has grown over the course of the year.