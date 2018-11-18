Grizzlies Slow Down Wolves In Sunday Matinee

The Grizzlies did exactly what they are known best for in Sunday afternoon’s 100-87 win over the Timberwolves at Target Center.

The pace was slow and the style of play was physical.

The Wolves loss ends a five-game home winning streak and a three-game win streak overall.

At the end of the first quarter, the Wolves led 20-17. It was the lowest amount of points Minnesota had allowed in the first 12 minutes all season long.

In the next two quarters, however, the Grizzlies outscored the Wolves 58-41. Turnovers were an issue for the Wolves. They turned it over 20 times.

Derrick Rose led Minnesota with 18 points, shooting 6-for-11 from the field, 2-for-4 from deep and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns had a 15-point, 20-rebound double-double. Robert Covington finished with 15 points, shooting 4-for-8 from deep. Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric scored 14 points each.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Mike Conley added 18 points and eight assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points while Shelvin Mack added 12.

Minnesota falls to 7-10 on the season, while Memphis improves to 10-5.

The Wolves wrap up their five-game homestand on Wednesday against the Nuggets. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO. You can get tickets here.