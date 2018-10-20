Gorgui Dieng Is Off To A Resurgent Start

Gorgui Dieng does his job.

Sometimes that job is playing just a few minutes to spell Karl-Anthony Towns, some nights he’ll be asked to do more. So far this season he’s been doing more. Last season, Dieng had only 17 games where he scored more than 10 points. Now he’s on pace for 82 games in double digits.

Dieng finished the Wolves’ home opener with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including a three. He added four rebounds and a block in 13 minutes. On Wednesday night in San Antonio, Dieng was excellent in the Wolves’ loss. He finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

It would be a huge boon for the Wolves to get a resurgent year from Dieng. The big man had a down year last year, but his work on Friday night demonstrated that he definitely still has what it takes to play a valuable role for his squad. The Wolves bench as a whole has looked much improved and Dieng has been a big part of that. He’s showing good chemistry with the rest of the second unit and has been taking good shots and making them. There’s definitely more to come from Dieng.