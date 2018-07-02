Gorgui Dieng Had A Solid Weekend For Senegal

While NBA free agency is in full swing, Gorgui Dieng is busy getting buckets for Senegal.

In the World Cup 2019 African Qualifiers, Senegal won all three games over the weekend. The Timberwolves center led the way, averaging 15 points (10th in tournament) and nine rebounds (sixth) per game.

His best game came in a 91-82 win over CAF on Saturday. Dieng finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 35 minutes while shooting 7-for-15 from the field, 3-for-6 from the 3-point line and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line.

In a 66-61 win over Ivory Coas on Friday, Dieng finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and three steals.

Senegal advances to the second round in which the field decreases from 16 to 12. The next game for Senegal isn’t until Sept. 14, about the same time training camp will open up for players.