Gorgui Dieng Dominates In 2019 World Cup Qualifiers

Over the weekend, Timberwolves big man Gorgui Dieng took part in the second-round of the FIBA 2019 World Qualifiers with Senegal.

Dieng was an absolute stud, averaging 21.7 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the field and 47.3 percent from the 3-point line over three games.

This included a 28-point performance against Rwanda in which Dieng shot 11-for-14 from the field and 4-for-5 from deep.

Senegal was 2-1 over the weekend, and is 7-2 overall, good for second place in Group F in the African Qualifiers.

Nigeria and Tunisia have qualified for the 2019 FIBA World Cup already and there are three more spots. Senega is in good position with the final qualifying window set for February.

Dieng enters his sixth season in the league in 2018-19. Last season, he averaged 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game.