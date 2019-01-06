Giants In The House: Saquon Barkley And Evan Engram Attend Wolves Vs. Lakers

When you’re playing the Lakers there are always just a few more high-profile fans in the house. Sunday was no exception, with New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram attending the game with Wolves minority owner Meyer Orbach.

In his first season in the NFL, Barkley rushed for over 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns and went over 700 yards in the air with four touchdowns as well. He’s a future star and a strong contender for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

It seems like Barkley’s mojo is rubbing off on the Wolves today. The Wolves are absolutely dominating the Lakers in the second quarter of Sunday’s contest having led by as many as 21 points.