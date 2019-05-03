Getting To Know The Wolves’ New President Of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas

The Wolves have hired Gersson Rosas, Houston’s former VP of Basketball Operations, as their new President of Basketball Operations.

Rosas’ hiring was the culmination of a rigorous search that drew on the knowledge of many people around the Timberwolves and Lynx organization. He will bring a fresh, analytically-minded perspective to the Wolves front office.

You’re forgiven if you haven’t heard of Rosas, he’s spent most of his career behind the scenes. However, the work he’s done speaks for itself. Here’s what you need to know:

Over the course of his 17-year career in Houston, Rosas was GM Daryl Morey’s right-hand man and Morey has spoken very highly of him. Earlier in week, Morey gave the following quote to ESPN:

"Gersson has been an unbelievable person to work with… He's been way overqualified for his job for a while here. He's more than earned his shot, although I wish he would've gone East. We're going to have an extremely tough competitor in the West.”

Morey and Rosas built the Rockets into one of the most forward-thinking and successful franchises in the league and displayed a special knack for finding talent. They drafted Clint Capela late in the first round, they identified James Harden’s star potential, they helped revitalize P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon’s careers and more recently they struck G-League gold with Danuel House.

Rosas is a champion of the modern NBA. He values analytics and understands how to build a team and maximize value in a league that is increasingly trending towards position-less play and three-point shooting. You can hear him speaking on the changing NBA, scouting and data collection on a panel at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

While Rosas will take an innovative and data-driven approach to team-building, he’s not just a stathead. He has a long scouting career, including serving as the international player personnel scout for USA Basketball. He has a lot to work with already given the guys the Wolves have on their roster, including a franchise centerpiece in Karl-Anthony Towns, and he’ll be dogged in figuring out the best way to bring the best out of the entire team.

A native of Bogota, Columbia, Rosas has been outspoken about wanting to see more Latinos in the NBA. Rosas has been passionate about basketball his entire life, but Latinos are severely underrepresented in the league. When he was hired by the Mavericks in 2013 to become their GM, he became the first Latino GM in the league. Though that job didn’t end up being a fit, it was an important accomplishment. With the Wolves, Rosas will be the only Latino in a franchise’s top basketball decision-making role.

Even though he hasn’t spent extensive time as a franchise’s top decision-maker, he’s been a part of many franchise-altering moments in Houston. He won’t shy away from the moment and he won’t hesitate to make bold moves to improve this team. He impressed a wide variety of people who interviewed him, from CEO Ethan Casson to Lynx head coach and GM Cheryl Reeve. There’s a lot yet to be determined, but the Wolves are in good hands.

The Timberwolves will introduce Rosas on Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. The press conference will air on Timberwolves.com and on the Timberwolves Facebook page.



