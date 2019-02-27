Get To Know New Wolves Guard Cam Reynolds

On Wednesday, the Timberwolves signed point guard Cam Reynolds to a 10-day contract. Unfamiliar with Reynolds? Hopefully this helps.

What’s His Name?

Cameron Reynolds, although by all accounts, most people call him Cam. It’s pronounced exactly how you think it would be. Unless you think it would be pronounced wrong.

Where Is He From?

Reynolds, 24, was born in Pearland, Texas and attended Tulane University. He was a stud for Tulane, averaging 17 points as a junior and 15.1 as a senior in 2017-18.

Back to Pearland, Texas, though.

Here are three things you might not know about Pearland.

Thomas Morstead, the punter of the New Orleans Pelicans, is from Pearland.

As of 2014, 2,450 people worked at the Pearland Independent School District. It was the highest number of employees for any employer in the city. Go education!

It is 71 degrees right now in Pearland. It is 12 degrees in Minnesota.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

You’ve probably heard of him because he was doing major damage for the Stockton Kings in the G League. The smooth lefty averaged 16 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 33 games with the Kings. He’s shooting 41.9 percent from the 3-point line.

Describe Him To Us

At 6’8, Reynolds has great size to guard three or four positions. That’s what you want out of NBA players in today’s NBA. His bread and butter is his ability to shoot. The lefty stroke is smooth and if the defender closes out, he’s athletic enough and has the ball-handling ability to get into an open zone. It really feels like he has a chance to make an impact in the NBA and interim head coach Ryan Saunders said as much after Wednesday’s shootaround in Atlanta.

“He’s a guy we followed, we think he’s a guy who has upside, obviously being able to get our hands on him and just get to know him a little bit, but also knowing what he can do,” Saunders said. “He’s a guy who can shoot the ball and also guard multiple positions as he moves forward within his career, so we look at him, we’ve already been able to spend a little bit of time with him, and it’s been good.”

It’s only a 10-day contract, but with Robert Covington still out and Jeff Teague’s status up in the air, Reynolds should receive some sort of playing time, especially with the Wolves having a back to back on Wednesday and Thursday.

“They expect me to come in and play with confidence,” Reynolds said. “That’s what coach Saunders said, just play with confidence and play my game. I’m not going to be playing 40 minutes a game, but whenever I come in provide a spark, play defense, play multiple positions, be versatile, just play my game.”

He’s a soft-spoken guy and he knows that this an amazing opportunity. He found out about the deal when he was having dinner with his family. He said it was unexpected and he met his teammates for the first time at Wednesday’s shootaround.

The thing that should help is that the Wolves run similar sets that the Stockton Kings ran, so there should some familiarity there.

It will be fun to see over the next week and a half to see what Reynolds can do for the Wolves and whether it will last longer than that.