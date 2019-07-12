Get To Know Him | Treveon Graham

Minnesota recently traded for guard Treveon Graham in a deal with Golden State. Here are a few things you should know about the new member of the Wolves.

What’s His Name?

Treveon Graham

Where Is He From?

Graham, 25, was born in Temple Hills, Maryland and attended college at VCU.

Here are three things you might not know about Temple Hills:

It is an unincorporated area, not technically a city. That is, it has no municipal government, rather it is administered by the county.

It is just a short drive across the Anacostia River from Washington, DC.

The only other notable athlete from Temple Hills other than Graham is Julian Peterson, an NFL linebacker who played 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

As a senior at VCU in 2014-15 he led the team in scoring, rebounding and made three-pointers. VCU under head coach Shaka Smart was a mainstay in the NCAA Tournament in the four years Graham played there.

Describe Him To Us

He can shoot! Graham made 40 of 97 three-point attempts in 2017-18 for a 41.2-percent mark on the season. That dropped off significantly in 2018-19 with Brooklyn, falling to 29.7 percent, but if he rekindles his shooting stroke with the Wolves, Graham could find himself some quality minutes.

Graham is also a very good rebounder at the guard spot, something that will certainly help him make an impact in whatever minutes he receives for the Wolves. The Wolves are a lot smaller this year than they were last year, so they need to get rebounding production from their backcourt.

The 6'5 wing is also a versatile defender who can play three positions in the NBA. He served as the Nets starting power forward for several games last season. Having a player that is so flexible is a huge asset because he can soak up minutes at so many spots—that will likely be his path to playing time. Add his name to the extremely interesting collection of wings the Wolves have amassed this offseason.