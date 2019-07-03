Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Mitch Creek

As the Wolves prepare for 2019 Summer League, let’s get to know the players who will be on the roster in Vegas.

What’s His Name?

Mitchell (Mitch) Creek

Where Is He From?

Creek, 27, was born in Horsham, Victoria and began his pro basketball career in the NBL with the Adelaide 36ers.

Here are three things you might not know about Horsham:

It’s in Australia. Let’s just get that out of the way. Mitch Creek has an Australian accent, which was voted the fifth-sexiest accent in the world by Big 7 Travel. Unfortunately, New Zealand accents were voted the sexiest. Always hurts to lose out to a little brother. Sorry, Mitch.

Horsham is relatively new to the city business, being named a city in 1949. However, it wasted no time establishing itself as one of the… most organized (?) towns in the country. That’s right folks, give it up for AUSTRALIA’S TIDIEST TOWN 2001!! It’s actually a cool award focused on civic pride and environmental sustainability.

The city hosts Australia’s longest-running gliding competition. Take flight.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

He joined the Timberwolves on a 10-day contract at the end of last season and quickly won over the locker room with his hard work, good attitude and the giant wolf tattoo on his calf.

Describe Him To Us

Creek is a strong-bodied small forward who thrives at getting into the paint. In the G-League he made his living on cutting and scoring in the restricted area. He shot 61.6 percent within five feet where he attempted 335 of his 440 shots.

While Creek has been able to get by in the NBL and the G-League on this skill (one that he is admittedly very good at), he’ll need to become a bit more of a floor-spacer to play much of a role for the Wolves. He only shot 22.2 percent from three in the G-League.

The thing that makes Creek likely to stick is that he’s a hard worker and he is very well-liked in the Wolves’ locker room. He has always been great with the media, he shows up to community events and he has a great sense of humor. Creek is a guy who is easy to root for. Summer League will be a good time for him to show that he has added more dimensions to his game.