Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Keita Bates-Diop

As the Wolves prepare for 2019 Summer League, let’s get to know the players who will be on the roster in Vegas.

What’s His Name?

Keita Bates-Diop!

Where Is He From?

Bates-Diop, 23, was born in Sacramento, California and attended school at THE Ohio State University. His parents have the last name Bates but ‘Diop’ was added in tribute to the scientist and anthropologist Cheikh Anta Diop.

Here are three things you might not know about Sacramento:

Sacramento is the fastest-growing major city in California. Climb those charts, Sac-Town!

The B.F. Hastings Building, built in 1853, used to be the Western end of the Pony Express. So, if you’re into mail delivered very slowly and by horses, Sacramento might be your place.

It is home to the Crocker Art Museum, which is the oldest public art museum west of the Mississippi River.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

As a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves! Bates-Diop was drafted with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2018 draft. That was a lot farther than many expected him to fall. He started out the season spending most of his time on the bench but eventually worked his way into a key reserve role for the team.

Describe Him To Us

Bates-Diop made a living in the NBA cutting into the paint. He has a high-level ability to find open spaces in the floor and he’s a good finisher. He also has great defensive upside with his length and size, and he averages over a steal and a block per 36 minutes.

Summer League is great for players like Bates-Diop because they have more of a chance to star. It would be great to see Bates-Diop asserting himself more and finding ways to create his own shot against competition that won’t be as stiff as it is during the regular season.

Bates-Diop also needs to show progress in his outside shot. He shot just 25 percent from deep last season. The Wolves are invested in Bates-Diop and he will certainly be a part of this team in 2019 but in order to see the floor consistently he needs to find a few spots from deep and become an above-average shooter from those areas. He’s a prime kick-out opportunity guy and if he can develop a reliable jumper it will only help him find more opportunities to put the ball on the floor. Look for development on that front in Summer League.