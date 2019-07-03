Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Jared Terrell

As the Wolves prepare for 2019 Summer League, let’s get to know the players who will be on the roster in Vegas.

What’s His Name?

Jared Terrell.

Where Is He From?

Terrell, 24, was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Before we move on, let’s get to know Weymouth a bit.

Abigail Adams, the wife of President John Adams, was born in Weymouth. That’s fun! The house is still there.

Terrell appears to be the first NBA player born in Weymouth. There are a group of NHL players born there, however, such as Bobby Sheehan, Jim Carey, Paul Carey, and former Wild player Charlie Coyle.

If you needed shoes and you were in Weymouth from the first years of the 18th century to 1973, you were in luck. Weymouth was big into the shoe industry until one of the major factories shut down in 1973.

Terrell attended college at Rhode Island from 2014-18. You may remember Terrell from when Trae Young and Oklahoma played Rhode Island in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Terrell finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists as his squad upset the Sooners.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

The Wolves signed Terrell to a two-way deal after Summer League last season.

Terrell saw action in 14 games at the NBA level, but we saw him play 32 games in the G League where he averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

He’s been around this whole offseason, and chances are you’ve seen him on the team’s social media accounts more than once.

Describe Him To Us

Terrell is a combo-guard who is pretty strong. He doesn’t have any problems taking contact at the rim. The biggest improvement for Terrell moving forward will be to work on his shot. Terrell shot just 39 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from the 3-point line last season with the Iowa Wolves. If he wants to see more time in the NBA, he’ll need to show the team his shot as improved. We’ll see if that’s the case in Vegas.