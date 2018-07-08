Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Charles Cooke

What’s His Name?

Charles Cooke.

Where Is He From?

Cookie, 24, is from Trenton, New Jersey. He played his high school ball at Trenton Catholic Academy. He was a solid player, averaging 14.1 points in his senior season.

He then went to James Madison from 2012-14 before transferring to Dayton for the final three years of his college career. He flourished, averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

A few fun facts about Cooke’s hometown of Trenton:

Malachi Richardson, who is two years younger than Cooke, attended Trenton Catholic Academy. After being drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft, he’s currently on Toronto’s Summer League team.

Trenton is part of the New York metropolitan statistical area, but part of the Philadelphia television market. The only other place to differ in those to areas is New Haven, Connecticut.

The Trenton Thunder, the Double-A minor-league team of the Yankees, has won three championships since being established in 1994.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

Cooke appeared in 13 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

And if you paid attention to the Wolves Summer League team at all last season (which you better have, or else!), you know that Cooke was part of that team.

In two games this year in Summer League, Cooke is averaging nine points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

In both of his seasons at Dayton, he helped the Flyers get to the NCAA Tournament. In Dayton’s first-round loss to Syracuse in 2016, Cooke finished with a team-high 14 points. Richardson led Syracuse with 21 points. Trenton was happy.

Describe Him To Us

Cooke is a solid defensive player who can defend multiple positions at 6’5, 195 pounds. With his stint with the Pelicans last season, we know he’s not far from getting another crack on an NBA roster. He’s been a steady force for the Wolves over the last last two seasons in Summer League.