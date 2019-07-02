Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Canyon Barry

As the Wolves prepare for 2019 Summer League, let’s get to know the players who will be on the roster in Vegas.

What’s His Name?

Canyon Barry. An incredible name to begin with and also, he’s the son of NBA legend Rick Barry! The more you know.

Where Is He From?

Barry, 25, was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Barry played college ball at the College of Charleston and then the University of Florida as a graduate transfer. He majored in physics at the College of Charleston and studied nuclear engineering at Florida.

Here are three things you might not know about Fort Wayne:

It is home to a G-League team, the Mad Ants. The Mad Ants undeniably have one of the coolest and strangest team names in sports. I’ve never met a Mad Ant, but I want no part of it.

If you like animals, check out Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is one of the best zoos in the country. It contains 1,000 animals of 200 different species and sees 500,000 visitors annually.

Fort Wayne is sometimes called the “City of Churches.” There are 360 churches in the city and four national Christian denominations are headquartered in the city.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

Where to begin? This man is a legend. The main reason you’ve probably heard of him is because he shoots his free throws underhand, just like his dad. He knocks them down, too. He was a career 80.8 percent free-throw shooter in college and he even raised that percentage with the Iowa Wolves last year. He is also a member of the gold medal-winning USA 3x3 World Cup Team with Robbie Hummel.

Describe Him To Us

Shooter. He hit 40.7 percent from three over the course of the G-League season last year. He has an extremely clean release and looks like he could be a knock-down floor spacer at the next level. He doesn’t have great shot-creation skills and he’s not a crazy athlete which is probably why he went undrafted in 2017. However, he does have good size at 6’6.

Barry is one of those players whose path to a regular-season roster spot is predicated on opportunity. He’s a good enough shooter to make a team but he needs to keep developing his other skills to stick in the league. Barry will be a joy to watch at Summer League, though, and he’s certain to provide some highlight three-pointers… and your best chance to see someone crush some underhand free throws.