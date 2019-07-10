Get To Know Him | Noah Vonleh

Minnesota recently signed forward/center Noah Vonleh. Here are a few things you should know about the new member of the Wolves.

What’s His Name?

Noah Vonleh

Where Is He From?

Vonleh, 23, was born in Salem, Massachusetts and attended college at Indiana University.

Here are three things you might not know about Salem:

They have taken a rather dramatic and tragic portion of their past (The Salem Witch Trials) and really turned it into something! They have a thriving witch-related tourism industry and have even put images of witches on their police cars.

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts awarded Salem with their “Best Shopping District” award in 2012.

Salem is considered the birthplace of the National Guard. First muster was held in 1637.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

Vonleh has been in the league a while after being drafted at the age of 19 by the Blazers. He was eventually traded to Chicago then signed with the Knicks for the 2018-19 season.

Describe Him To Us

Vonleh’s NBA career got off to a slow start in Portland but he blossomed last year with the Knicks. He is a hard-nosed rebounder and defender and has actually developed a the beginnings of a solid outside shot over the years. As a tough, athletic, forward who can stretch the floor a bit, Vonleh could be a great front-court partner for Karl-Anthony Towns.

The sense around the team is that President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas views Vonleh as a player who can play either the four or the five. Though he is probably a little undersized for a five, he has consistently gotten stronger throughout his career and he’s a good defender, so it is not outside the realm of possibility for him to be a solid small-ball center off the bench in addition to playing next to Towns.

What Vonleh wants from the Wolves is opportunity and he will get that in spades. The Wolves are putting together an interesting, athletic roster, but what they don’t have a ton of is size. Vonleh will go a long way towards helping the Wolves ensure that they have stability on the boards. He will fit in well.