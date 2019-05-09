Gersson Rosas To Represent Wolves At 2019 NBA Lottery

The Wolves are hoping President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas can bring the team some luck less than two weeks on the job.

On May 14 in Chicago, Rosas will represent the Timberwolves at the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.

The lottery room team participants at the 2019 #NBADraftLottery Presented by State Farm in Chicago! : Tuesday (5/14), 8:30pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/d68VpCcn2K — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 8, 2019

The Timberwolves have never moved up in the draft and the odds are literally against them because that's how the lottery works. More than likely, they’ll pick at No. 10, where they’re currently slated.

Below are the official percentages:

1: 3.0%

2: 3.3%

3. 3.6%

4. 4.0%

5-9: 0 %

10: 65.9%

11. 18.9%

12: 1.2%

13: Less than 1%

14: Less than 1%

To break it down, the Wolves have a 13.9% chance to move up, a 65.9% chance to stay at 10, and a little more than 20% chance of moving back.

The Lottery will air at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

It’s been some time since Rosas has had to pay a whole lot of attention to the Lottery. The last time the Rockets were there was in 2012 when the Rockets had a 0.5 percent of grabbing the No. 1 pick (they didn't get it). Rosas and Co. made the playoffs in the seven years since.