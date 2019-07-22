Gersson Rosas Is Helping The Game Grow Working With Basketball Without Borders

The NBA is becoming more and more of an international game. The game is growing, and that’s certainly a good thing. The diversity among players, coaches, front office members and fan bases is what’s taking the NBA to the next level.

A big part of that has to do with the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program.

Among active players in the NBA, we’ve seen Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakim, Nicolas Batum, Enes Kanter, and Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng get their start with Basketball Without Borders.

It’s something that Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas has been involved with for more than 10 years. Rosas knows just how important opening the doors for others is, not only in basketball, but in life as a whole. Last May, Rosas became the league’s first Latino to lead a team’s basketball operations department.

“First of all, I’m very fortunate to be in this game, let alone be in the position that I am,” Rosas said. “When you have that role, when you have those opportunities, it comes with a responsibility to give back. Basketball Without Borders is an incredible platform that is near and dear to me, and it’s an opportunity to give back, it’s an opportunity to grow the game. It’s an opportunity to develop other individuals who are in similar places to me. Anytime I can have the opportunity to give back in such a meaningful project, it’s something that I take very serious.”

Almost immediately after the NBA Draft in June, Rosas attended a Basketball Without Borders camp in Rosas’ native Colombia.

There were more than 60 boys and girls who attended the four-day camp. For Rosas to serve as one of the directors is something incredibly rewarding to him, especially when you consider the location of this particular camp.

Basketball Without Borders has grown immensely during Rosas’ time giving back.

The NBA, along with FIBA, have helped host more than 50 camps in 27 countries, reaching more than 3,000 participants.

Rosas is giving back, and showing that there is a future in basketball no matter what your background is, whether that’s a player, coach or a front office member. But he also keeps things in perspective, and while he is giving his time and knowledge, he thinks of it as more of an honor to give back.

“It’s incredible,” Rosas said. “I’ve been involved in it 10 years now and to see a lot of our campers in the NBA and being significant players in the NBA, to see players become coaches and scouts and executives and how much the game grows, we give a lot to that program, but that program gives more to us. It’s a very rewarding and fulfilling experience.”