Gersson Rosas Has A Fan In Cheryl Reeve

Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson approached the President of Basketball Operations search with an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Multiple leaders in the organization helped with the search.

While she wasn’t part of the interview process, Lynx General Manager and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve met with each candidate, and she came away incredibly impressed with Gersson Rosas.

Spoiler alert: Rosas landed the job.

“Hopefully what you all saw in the press conference, even though it’s a little more official and you’ve got the owner sitting next to you, Gersson is a people person,” Reeve said on Monday after Rosas was introduced to the public. “He’s all about relationships. His ability to connect with whoever he’s talking with. I think it’s impressive in this day and age to last in an organization more than 16 years, through all the changes, so it says something about you that you’re able to carve out your value and that they have to have you in each of the situations.”

Rosas spent 17 years with the Rockets, amid changes in the front office. Rosas was the constant, something that’s nearly impossible to do in any profession.

Another thing that impressed Reeve was Rosas’ willingness to work alongside the Lynx and the rest of the organization. While Rosas will be primarily dealing with the day-to-day duties of the Timberwolves, he’ll also be under the same roof as the Lynx and the business side of the organization.

“Collaboration. A word you probably heard one million times,” Reeve said. “We want people that understand that we’re sharing our team. Whether you’re sharing with the community sharing it with your owner. It’s a shared thing. It’s not ‘we’re in a bubble.’ It’s just refreshing.”

Getting approval from a coach who has won four titles since 2011 is certainly a good sign. Reeve has plenty of well-deserved respect from those inside the organization and her opinion on the matter was for surely valued by Casson and owner Glen Taylor when they made the final decision to hire Rosas.