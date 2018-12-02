Wolves' Second-Half Surge Not Enough Against Celtics

The Timberwolves’ four-game winning streak ended on Saturday night, as they fell to the Celtics 118-109 at Target Center.

Minnesota closed in, tying the game midway through the fourth quarter after being down by 14 in the third, but the Celtics pulled away behind some big shots and sloppy play down the stretch by the Wolves.

It looked like things were over shortly after halftime, but the trio Derrick Rose, Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington kept the Wolves in it.

Rose finished a game-high 26 points, shooting an efficient 11-for-18 from the field, 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. What he’s been able to do this season is nothing short of remarkable.

Wiggins finished with 17 points, with nine-straight coming in the third quarter.

Covington also had 17 points to go with 10 rebounds. While his offense is a nice bonus, his defense continues to be incredibly strong for the Wolves. He finished with four steals and it looks like he’s well on his way to another All-Defensive Team honor.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 20 points and nine rebounds but shot just 6-for-15 from the field. Jeff Teague rounded things out with 11 points and six assists.

After missing last season after a gruesome ankle injury, Gordon Hayward finally looked like himself on Saturday night. Hayward led the Celtics with 30 points and nine rebounds, shooting 8-for-16 from the field, 4-for-5 from the 3-point line and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Kyrie Irving added 21 points and nine assists. Jayson Tatum scored 19 points while hauling in nine rebounds. Marcus Morris and Al Horford finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Wolves fall to 11-12 on the season, tied for 10th in the West. The Celtics improve to 13-10, sixth in the East.

On the positive side, the Wolves have still won seven of their last 10 games. There is plenty to build on in this loss. Disappointing result? Sure, but certainly plenty of things to learn from against a team that many predicted would be in the NBA Finals in the summer of 2019.

The Wolves are back at it on Monday at home against James Harden and the Houston Rockets. The Wolves will be rocking their Classics uniforms. You can get tickets here.