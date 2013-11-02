Game Night Spotlight: Cristin Sandu

A former "America's Got Talent" contestant entertained the Target Center crowd during Friday's night matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder. Cristin Sandu was a balancing acrobat act from Season 7 of "America's Got Talent."

Sandu is a Las Vegas-based balancing act that can perform on high wire, spinning cubes and cylinders. Sandu has been performing since he was 6 years old.

While stacking metal tubes on top of a raised platform, Sandu climbed to the top of the shaky tower and astounded fans with his smooth balancing ability. Sandu has been performing for 3 years around the NBA and also may be staring in a new MTV show.

"I actually have a show coming up on MTV," he said. "It's with Bam Margera and Steve-O. I'm from Russia, so the show is about an immigrant coming to America from Russia and we just do a bunch of pranks and such."