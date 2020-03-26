Fox Sports North to Air Select Timberwolves “Classic Games”

Minneapolis-St. Paul – In conjunction with Fox Sports North, the television home for the Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that the network will televise eight classic Timberwolves games beginning April 1, 2020 and run through April 15, 2020.

The notable Timberwolves games will be from the 1997 season through the 2018 season, including the Wolves defeating the Sacramento Kings to advance to Western Conference Finals on May 19, 2004 and the Wolves clinching a spot in the 2018 playoffs by beating the Denver Nuggets in overtime on April 11, 2018.

All Classic games will feature live social media commentary and participation by a variety of FOX Sports North on-air talent and to-be-announced Wolves alums, season ticket members and more who will provide first-hand perspectives from those who lived the moments.

The full schedule of games is below:

All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO – available via the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.