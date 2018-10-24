Five Keys To Victory For The Wolves In Toronto

The Wolves are in Toronto tonight to face Kawhi Leonard and the new-look Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are on a tear to start the season and are certainly one of the best teams in the league. Here’s what the Wolves need to do to beat them:

Get another good game from the bench

The Timberwolves bench has been as good as advertised through their first four games, but they will face a real test going against one of the deepest teams in the NBA in Toronto. Fred Van Vleet and Jonas Valanciunas lead a talented and experienced unit that gives Toronto the ability to not only hold leads, but extend them. The Wolves bench has also been excellent though. Tyus Jones and Josh Okogie both played a great game on Monday against the Pacers, Derrick Rose has been hot and Anthony Toliver and Gorgui Dieng have been doing a great job holding down the fort in the middle on defense and stretching teams out on offense. They’ll need to bring their best tonight for Minnesota to have a chance at winning.

Continue to build on KAT’s performance on Monday

Karl-Anthony Towns had one of the best defensive games of his career on Monday, and he needs to keep moving in that direction. If he can make it difficult for Kyle Lowry and Leonard to get inside, the game could quickly turn in the Wolves’ favor. The Raptors are undersized against the Wolves—they’ll start the game with either Pascal Siakam or Serge Ibaka guarding Towns, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jonas Valanciunas get the nod fairly quickly. Towns matches up well against all those players and he should take advantage for a big night.

Limit Lowry’s assists

Lowry is having himself a year. Through four games he’s averaging a double-double: 21.5 points and 10.0 assists. While Lowry is probably going to find a way to score, it’s critical that the Wolves stop him from getting other people involved. The key to that is keeping Lowry in front of them so that he can’t collapse the defense and find open players when the Wolves come to help. Jeff Teague is a good defender, but he’ll have his work cut out for him tonight. With Jimmy Butler occupied with Leonard, there aren’t really all that many options for Minnesota with Lowry. It’s going to be Teague’s (and maybe Okogie’s) job to keep Lowry in check.

Finish defensive possessions strong

The Wolves were a very good defensive rebounding team last year, but that hasn’t exactly carried over to this year. It was better on Monday, but it’s critical that the Wolves continue to box out and secure rebounds at the end of possessions. Coach Tom Thibodeau talked about how it’s important that the Wolves guards do their share of rebounding—that’s one of the reasons Okogie played so much against the Pacers. The same is true tonight. Danny Green and Leonard are both fantastic rebounders, so keeping them out of the paint will be key.

Keep getting to the line

A great development this season is that the Wolves are at or near the top of the league in both free-throw percentage and attempts. This Raptors team is great on defense, but they send opposing teams to the line quite a bit too. A part of their game plan will definitely be keeping the Wolves off the foul line, so it should be a part of the Wolves’ plan to get to the charity stripe. Getting a few key Toronto contributors in foul trouble wouldn’t hurt either. Toronto is deep on the wings and at the guard spots, but they don’t have a ton of size in the middle. If Minnesota could foul out Valanciunas or Ibaka (both the tallest and the most foul-prone players on the team) they’d have a big chance to get some things going in the middle.